I-79 south bound reopened after tractor trailer rollovers

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, all lanes of Interstate 79 southbound are reopened between Elkview and Clendenin

ORIGINAL:

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, all lanes of Interstate 79 southbound are blocked between Elkview and Clendenin, after a tractor trailer rolls over. Traffic is being diverted at the Clendenin exit SB.

The crash happened shortly before 8:00 a.m.

