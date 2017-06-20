I-79 south bound reopened after tractor trailer rollovers - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

I-79 south bound reopened after tractor trailer rollovers

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, all lanes of Interstate 79 southbound are reopened between Elkview and Clendenin

ORIGINAL:

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, all lanes of Interstate 79 southbound are blocked between Elkview and Clendenin, after a tractor trailer rolls over. Traffic is being diverted at the Clendenin exit SB.

The crash happened shortly before 8:00 a.m.

