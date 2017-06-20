Nicholas County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Sex Crime Involving - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Nicholas County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Sex Crime Involving Minor

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man plead guilty today to a federal sex crime involving a minor.

According to US Attorney Carol Casto, John Marshall Underwood, Jr., 44, of Gilboa, entered his guilty plea to attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Underwood admitted that from December 14, 2016, through February 1, 2017, he used a cell phone to communicate with a woman he believed to be a prostitute who had custody of two minor nieces.

The woman Underwood thought was a prostitute was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.

Underwood also admitted that he communicated with the woman about engaging in commercial sexual activity with one of the nieces.

On at least two occasions, Underwood communicated with an individual he believed to be the niece and attempted to entice her to engage in commercial sexual activity.

The individual Underwood thought was the niece was also an undercover law enforcement officer. Underwood admitted that on February 1, 2017, he arranged a meeting with the individuals who were actually undercover officers and was arrested after he arrived at the meeting location.

Law enforcement recorded all the calls between Underwood and the undercover officers.

Underwood faces at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison. Underwood will also be required to register as a sex offender. Sentencing is scheduled for September 20, 2017.

The investigation was conducted by the Charleston Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations. 

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Nicholas County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Sex Crime Involving Minor

    Nicholas County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Sex Crime Involving Minor

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-06-20 18:38:01 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man plead guilty today to a federal sex crime involving a minor.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man plead guilty today to a federal sex crime involving a minor.

  • Spencer Woman Sentenced for Defrauding the United Way

    Spencer Woman Sentenced for Defrauding the United Way

    Monday, June 19 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-06-20 02:01:10 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Spencer woman was sentenced today to six months in federal prison for defrauding the United Way. According to a release by US Attorney Carol Casto, Rhonda Kelley Conrad, 49, previously pleaded guilty to credit card fraud. She was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and $10,684.99 in restitution to the United Way of Central West Virginia. Conrad admitted that while she worked for the United Way of Central West Virginia in Charleston, she took a num...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Spencer woman was sentenced today to six months in federal prison for defrauding the United Way. According to a release by US Attorney Carol Casto, Rhonda Kelley Conrad, 49, previously pleaded guilty to credit card fraud. She was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and $10,684.99 in restitution to the United Way of Central West Virginia. Conrad admitted that while she worked for the United Way of Central West Virginia in Charleston, she took a num...

  • Largest Heroin Seizure in County History Made in Meigs County

    Largest Heroin Seizure in County History Made in Meigs County

    Monday, June 19 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-06-19 22:32:49 GMT
    (MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO) - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and members of the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia and Meigs Counties announced today that a Columbus man is in custody following the seizure of two kilograms of heroin. According to a press release, this is the largest heroin seizure in the history of Meigs County. Investigators estimate that the drugs have a street value of approximately $484,000. Inielsis Guillot, 41, was arrested early this morning on charges of traffick...
    (MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO) - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and members of the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia and Meigs Counties announced today that a Columbus man is in custody following the seizure of two kilograms of heroin. According to a press release, this is the largest heroin seizure in the history of Meigs County. Investigators estimate that the drugs have a street value of approximately $484,000. Inielsis Guillot, 41, was arrested early this morning on charges of traffick...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man impersonating officer lured woman into vehicle in Ohio

    Man impersonating officer lured woman into vehicle in Ohio

    Monday, June 19 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-06-20 01:03:30 GMT
    CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is warning about another incident involving a suspected police impersonator. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old woman was pulled over for speeding by an unknown person on State Route 207 at Mouser Road. According to investigators, the man told the woman he was a police officer on his way to work and would not show any identification. The man claimed he would have to take the woman in for h...
    CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is warning about another incident involving a suspected police impersonator. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old woman was pulled over for speeding by an unknown person on State Route 207 at Mouser Road. According to investigators, the man told the woman he was a police officer on his way to work and would not show any identification. The man claimed he would have to take the woman in for h...

  • 7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting

    7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting

    Sunday, June 18 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-06-18 21:34:43 GMT
    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.  In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...
    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.  In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...

  • Black bear kills 16-year-old boy during race

    Black bear kills 16-year-old boy during race

    Monday, June 19 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-06-19 15:49:54 GMT

    Authorities say a black bear killed a 16-year-old runner while he was competing in a race on Sunday.

    Authorities say a black bear killed a 16-year-old runner while he was competing in a race on Sunday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.