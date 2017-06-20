Black students disciplined at higher rate in WV schools - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Black students disciplined at higher rate in WV schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Data reveals black students are disciplined at higher rates than white students and other minority groups in West Virginia's public schools.
    
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that data from the West Virginia Department of Education presented at a conference Monday shows that black students account for 10 percent of students expelled and 10 percent of students who receive out-of-school suspensions, despite constituting less than 5 percent of students in the public school system.
    
During the 2015-16 school year, 40 percent of all black students from low socio-economic backgrounds were disciplined, a rate 12 percent higher than the average for all students.
    
Retired Center for Professional Development CEO Pat Kusimo says teachers and administrators need more cultural sensitivity training across the board.
    
