Arrests Made in Huntington Drug Sweep

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police say that arrests have been made in a drug sweep on the west side of Huntington.

Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says that a drug search warrant was executed in the area of 9th Street West and Monroe Avenue in Huntington.

Two felony drug arrests resulted, as well as two misdemeanor warrants, according to the Police Chief.

At this time, the names of those arrested were not available.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.