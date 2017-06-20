Lanes Reopen Following Dump Truck Crash in Charleston

UPDATE: 6/20/17 @ 6:50 p.m.

Dispatchers say that the eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue and Corridor G have reopened.

They also say that the westbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue and Corridor G will reopen in the next half hour.

ORIGINAL: 6/20/17 @ 5:40 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A dump truck crash has closed a busy Charleston highway.

The crash was reported at Corridor G and MacCorkle Avenue at just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to dispatchers and Charleston Police, no injuries are reported in the single vehicle crash.

The dump truck spilled its load due to overturning, causing gravel to fall onto the roadway.

The roadway at that intersection is expected to be closed for some time.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.