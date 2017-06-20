Man Arrested for Aggravated Murder Following Discovery of Body in Ohio

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A man has been arrested on several charges, including aggravated murder following the death of a 71-year-old woman.

According to a release from the Athens County Sheriff's Office, William Blair, 54, of Athens, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs, burglary, and aggravated murder.

The Sheriff's Office says that on last Friday, 71-year-old Mary Robinson, of Chauncey, OH, was found deceased at a residence on Mill Street in Chauncey.

“After an investigation into the death of Robinson, it was determined that Blair did purposely cause the death of Robinson, while committing or attempting to commit the offense of burglary. A preliminary autopsy report concluded that the cause of death was strangulation.”, according to Athens County Sheriff Smith.

Blair was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and is being held on a one million dollar bond.