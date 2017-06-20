Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf of Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Cindy formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon.

The center of the storm is battling against a good amount of upper level wind shear, but has become better organized over the last 24 hours.

Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for the eastern Texas and Louisiana Gulf coasts.

Regardless of further development or strengthening, the primary threat with this storm will be heavy rainfall. 6-9″ of rain is possible from the Texas Gulf coast to the Florida with isolated amounts of more than 12″ which could lead to flooding.

“It’s going to be big time rain maker across parts of Gulf coast – areas that have already gotten soaked here in June,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver.

Tropical Storm Bret continues to move along the South American coastline bringing rain and gusty winds to parts of the Venezuelan coastline and the Leeward Antilles.

The storm will encounter a more hostile environment with increased wind shear over the next couple of days and is expected to weaken as it moves through the western Caribbean.