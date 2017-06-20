Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf of Mexico - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf of Mexico

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Cindy formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Warnings have already been issued for parts of Texas and Louisiana.

The center of the storm is battling against a good amount of upper level wind shear, but has become better organized over the last 24 hours.

Regardless of further development or strengthening, the primary threat with this storm will be heavy rainfall.  6-9″ of rain is possible from the Texas Gulf coast to the Florida with isolated amounts of more than 12″ which could lead to flooding.

“It’s going to be big time rain maker across parts of Gulf coast – areas that have already gotten soaked here in June,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver.

Tropical Storm Bret continues to move along the South American coastline bringing rain and gusty winds to parts of the Venezuelan coastline and the Leeward Antilles.

The storm will encounter a more hostile environment with increased wind shear over the next couple of days and is expected to weaken as it moves through the western Caribbean.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is warning about another incident involving a suspected police impersonator. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old woman was pulled over for speeding by an unknown person on State Route 207 at Mouser Road. According to investigators, the man told the woman he was a police officer on his way to work and would not show any identification. The man claimed he would have to take the woman in for h...
    The sheriff is calling the inmates heroes, after they saved a guard’s life when he passed out during a work-detail trip.

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.  In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...
