Popular St. Albans, WV festival moving to Nitro hours before the start of the event

Mere hours before the start of Riverfest in St. Albans, WV leaders of the festival say they are moving the event to another city.

"It surprises me a great deal! I thought it was a big economic boost for St.Albans," said Robert Daily.

News that Riverfest is moving stunned many people.

"I really think that is a terrible decision to make," said Mindy Gibson.

Riverfest organizers listed three main reasons for the move including safety, parking and the need for a bigger space.

"It is ten times the size of Roadside Park," said Riverfest President Greg Harkins, referencing Nitro's City Park. "There is so much more room to grow. We are limited to how many carnival rides we can set up limited to how many vendors and here we can just keep going."

Harkins praised Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt for welcoming the event on such short notice. The stage, rides and vendors will all be set up at Nitro City Park.

Harkins said despite the buzz on social media there isn't anything else behind the decision.

Meanwhile many people are still disappointed to see a St.Albans staple move across the bridge.

"I think it takes away from St. Albans because I feel like all of the activities are leaving St. Albans anyway," said Samantha Davis. "So if you throw that to Nitro we don't have a whole lot left that actually gets done in St.Albans."

The Riverfest parade will still be held in St. Albans on Saturday.

Organizers say all other events will go on as scheduled but at the Nitro location.