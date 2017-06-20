Body Found Near Popular Kanawha County Swimming Hole

PINCH, WV (WOWK) - A body has been discovered near a popular swimming hole outside of Pinch in Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say that a body was found just after 7 p.m. at the end of Coco Road in Blue Creek behind the large station at the end of the road.

The area that the body was found is a popular swimming hole for local residents.

This is a developing story and we have a crew headed to the scene.

Pinch Fire and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.