Deputies: No Body Found in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Deputies: No Body Found in Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say that no body has been found in the Pinch area.

Deputies say that the remains are those of an animal corpse.

PINCH, WV (WOWK) - A body has been discovered near a popular swimming hole outside of Pinch in Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say that a body was found just after 7 p.m. at the end of Coco Road in Blue Creek behind the large station at the end of the road.

The area that the body was found is a popular swimming hole for local residents.

This is a developing story and we have a crew headed to the scene.

Pinch Fire and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Deputies: No Body Found in Kanawha County

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-06-21 00:53:33 GMT

    UPDATE: Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say that no body has been found in the Pinch area. Deputies say that the remains are those of an animal corpse.

    UPDATE: Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say that no body has been found in the Pinch area. Deputies say that the remains are those of an animal corpse.

  • Lanes Reopen Following Dump Truck Crash in Charleston

    Lanes Reopen Following Dump Truck Crash in Charleston

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-06-20 22:53:39 GMT

    A dump truck crash has closed a busy Charleston highway. 

    A dump truck crash has closed a busy Charleston highway. 

  • House Destroyed in Large Roane County Blaze

    House Destroyed in Large Roane County Blaze

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-06-20 18:08:39 GMT
    Ripley Fire and RescueRipley Fire and Rescue

    ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A house was destroyed after a fire in Roane County Monday afternoon. At just after 1 p.m. fire crews from Roane County, Kanawha County, and Jackson County responded to a report of a structure fire on Ripley Road at the intersection of Reedyville Road. Upon arrival, units found the house to be fully-involved and falling in on itself. Units spent approximately 3 hours on the scene to extinguish the fire. The house was built of heavy timber, such as railroad...

    ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A house was destroyed after a fire in Roane County Monday afternoon. At just after 1 p.m. fire crews from Roane County, Kanawha County, and Jackson County responded to a report of a structure fire on Ripley Road at the intersection of Reedyville Road. Upon arrival, units found the house to be fully-involved and falling in on itself. Units spent approximately 3 hours on the scene to extinguish the fire. The house was built of heavy timber, such as railroad...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man impersonating officer lured woman into vehicle in Ohio

    Man impersonating officer lured woman into vehicle in Ohio

    Monday, June 19 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-06-20 01:03:30 GMT
    CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is warning about another incident involving a suspected police impersonator. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old woman was pulled over for speeding by an unknown person on State Route 207 at Mouser Road. According to investigators, the man told the woman he was a police officer on his way to work and would not show any identification. The man claimed he would have to take the woman in for h...
    CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is warning about another incident involving a suspected police impersonator. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old woman was pulled over for speeding by an unknown person on State Route 207 at Mouser Road. According to investigators, the man told the woman he was a police officer on his way to work and would not show any identification. The man claimed he would have to take the woman in for h...

  • Inmates save guard’s life when he collapses during work detail

    Inmates save guard’s life when he collapses during work detail

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 11:44 AM EDT2017-06-20 15:44:15 GMT

    The sheriff is calling the inmates heroes, after they saved a guard’s life when he passed out during a work-detail trip.

    The sheriff is calling the inmates heroes, after they saved a guard’s life when he passed out during a work-detail trip.

  • 7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting

    7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting

    Sunday, June 18 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-06-18 21:34:43 GMT
    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.  In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...
    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.  In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.