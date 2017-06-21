Annual counts says over 4,000 are homeless in Kentucky - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Annual counts says over 4,000 are homeless in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say annual counts have found 4,025 homeless people living in Kentucky.
    
The Kentucky Housing Corporation released results on Tuesday of the statewide point-in-time count of people living on the streets, in emergency shelters or in other temporary housing. The agency coordinated a count in all communities other than Louisville and Lexington, where separate counts were conducted.
    
The agency says its point-in-time count on Jan. 25 found 1,940 homeless people. Meanwhile, the agency says Lexington reported counting 1,051 homeless and Louisville reported counting 1,034, for a total statewide of 4,025.
    
Kentucky Housing Corporation Director Kathryn Peters said while it's encouraging to see the overall number of homeless decline, the reduction isn't significant. She says a majority of people reported being homeless for the first time.

