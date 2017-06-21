Spring cleaning leads to discovery of cocaine - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Spring cleaning leads to discovery of cocaine

Posted: Updated:
Newington Police Newington Police

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a shocking surprise during Spring cleaning in Newington. A Connecticut DOT maintenance crew found more than 2 pounds of cocaine while they were cleaning up a wooded area between one of their facilities on Pascone Place and a shopping plaza off of the Berlin Turnpike.

“I literally kicked a kilo,” said one maintenance worker who was picking up trash.

The surprising find has generated a buzz in Newington.

“Oooh a bit shocked,” said one shopper at the plaza next door.

“It’s very strange,” another shopper said.

There was no official comment from Newington Police or the Connecticut DOT today, but detectives were seen in the area today, according to people who frequent the shopping plaza.

Newington police have also sent a K-9 unit out there to make sure there are no other surprise bags of cocaine near the plaza where so many families like to shop.

The drug discovery has people hoping police can answer their questions: how did the drugs get left there and by whom?

The DOT crew turned over the drugs to Newington Police. They’re investigating.

“They are on it,” one shopper said. “They don’t like this type of nonsense happening in Newington. They’ll get to the bottom of it.”

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Spring cleaning leads to discovery of cocaine

    Spring cleaning leads to discovery of cocaine

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:29 AM EDT2017-06-21 07:29:47 GMT
    Newington PoliceNewington Police

    “It’s very strange,” another shopper said.

    “It’s very strange,” another shopper said.

  • Uber CEO Kalanick resigns under investor pressure

    Uber CEO Kalanick resigns under investor pressure

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:24 AM EDT2017-06-21 07:24:49 GMT
    EVAN AGOSTINI/INVISION/APEVAN AGOSTINI/INVISION/AP

    An Uber spokeswoman did not immediately reply to phone calls and emails.

    An Uber spokeswoman did not immediately reply to phone calls and emails.

  • Annual counts says over 4,000 are homeless in Kentucky

    Annual counts says over 4,000 are homeless in Kentucky

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 2:47 AM EDT2017-06-21 06:47:53 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    A majority of people reported being homeless for the first time.

    A majority of people reported being homeless for the first time.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deputies: No Body Found in Kanawha County

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-06-21 00:53:33 GMT

    UPDATE: Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say that no body has been found in the Pinch area. Deputies say that the remains are those of an animal corpse.

    UPDATE: Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say that no body has been found in the Pinch area. Deputies say that the remains are those of an animal corpse.

  • Fire Crews Battle Fire in Eastern Kanawha County

    Fire Crews Battle Fire in Eastern Kanawha County

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-06-21 02:52:53 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a structure fire in eastern Kanawha County. The fire came in around 10:40 p.m. on Arizona Lane off of Cabin Creek Road in the Eskdale area. Dispatchers say that no injuries are reported in the blaze, but the fire has spread dangerously close to another home. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a structure fire in eastern Kanawha County. The fire came in around 10:40 p.m. on Arizona Lane off of Cabin Creek Road in the Eskdale area. Dispatchers say that no injuries are reported in the blaze, but the fire has spread dangerously close to another home. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Nicholas County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Sex Crime Involving Minor

    Nicholas County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Sex Crime Involving Minor

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-06-20 18:38:01 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man plead guilty today to a federal sex crime involving a minor.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man plead guilty today to a federal sex crime involving a minor.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.