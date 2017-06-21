Home on Dry Branch Rd up in flames - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Home on Dry Branch Rd up in flames

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a home along Dry Branch Road in Dry Branch is on fire.

The call came in around 5:50 Wednesday morning.

We have a crew en route to the scene.

Stay with 13 News for the latest developments on this story.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Home on Dry Branch Rd up in flames

    Home on Dry Branch Rd up in flames

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 6:22 AM EDT2017-06-21 10:22:12 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments on this story.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest developments on this story.

  • Fire Crews Battle Fire in Eastern Kanawha County

    Fire Crews Battle Fire in Eastern Kanawha County

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-06-21 02:52:53 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a structure fire in eastern Kanawha County. The fire came in around 10:40 p.m. on Arizona Lane off of Cabin Creek Road in the Eskdale area. Dispatchers say that no injuries are reported in the blaze, but the fire has spread dangerously close to another home. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a structure fire in eastern Kanawha County. The fire came in around 10:40 p.m. on Arizona Lane off of Cabin Creek Road in the Eskdale area. Dispatchers say that no injuries are reported in the blaze, but the fire has spread dangerously close to another home. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Deputies: No Body Found in Kanawha County

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-06-21 00:53:33 GMT

    UPDATE: Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say that no body has been found in the Pinch area. Deputies say that the remains are those of an animal corpse.

    UPDATE: Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say that no body has been found in the Pinch area. Deputies say that the remains are those of an animal corpse.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deputies: No Body Found in Kanawha County

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-06-21 00:53:33 GMT

    UPDATE: Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say that no body has been found in the Pinch area. Deputies say that the remains are those of an animal corpse.

    UPDATE: Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say that no body has been found in the Pinch area. Deputies say that the remains are those of an animal corpse.

  • Fire Crews Battle Fire in Eastern Kanawha County

    Fire Crews Battle Fire in Eastern Kanawha County

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-06-21 02:52:53 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a structure fire in eastern Kanawha County. The fire came in around 10:40 p.m. on Arizona Lane off of Cabin Creek Road in the Eskdale area. Dispatchers say that no injuries are reported in the blaze, but the fire has spread dangerously close to another home. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a structure fire in eastern Kanawha County. The fire came in around 10:40 p.m. on Arizona Lane off of Cabin Creek Road in the Eskdale area. Dispatchers say that no injuries are reported in the blaze, but the fire has spread dangerously close to another home. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Nicholas County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Sex Crime Involving Minor

    Nicholas County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Sex Crime Involving Minor

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-06-20 18:38:01 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man plead guilty today to a federal sex crime involving a minor.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man plead guilty today to a federal sex crime involving a minor.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.