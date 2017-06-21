Hummus sold at Giant Eagle and Walmart recalled due to possible listeria contamination

KNOXVILLE, TN (WKBN) – Hummus products sold at Walmart and Giant Eagle are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.

House of Thaller, a Tennessee-based company, is voluntarily recalling its 10-ounce packages of Hummus with Pine Nut Topping.

The company said a supplier notified them that one of their ingredients could be contaminated.

These products were distributed nationwide through various grocery retailers from April 18, 2017 to June 13, 2017, and in Canada on April 20, 2017.

No illnesses have been reported.

The products come in 10-ounce, clear, round plastic cups with a clear or colored plastic lid: (UPC codes and Use By dates)

Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts – clear lid edge

Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping – white or beige striped lid edge

Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts – solid black lid edge

Customers who have purchased any of the products described above should not consume them and contact:

House of Thaller Customer Service Center, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST at 855-215-5142

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.