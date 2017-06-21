Physician at VA Medical Center in WV Arrested on Drug Charges - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Physician at VA Medical Center in WV Arrested on Drug Charges

Posted: Updated:

MARTINSBURG, WV (WHAG) - A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in Martinsburg was arrested Tuesday after being indicted on drug charges.

59 year old Daniel Bochicchio, of Monkton, MD was indicted on 15 counts of allegedly acquiring Fentanyl by fraudulently entering patient information at the medical center.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred from January to March 2017.

An Assistant U.S. Attorney is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Physician at VA Medical Center in WV Arrested on Drug Charges

    Physician at VA Medical Center in WV Arrested on Drug Charges

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:51:23 GMT

    A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.

    A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.

  • Man Arrested for Aggravated Murder Following Discovery of Body in Ohio

    Man Arrested for Aggravated Murder Following Discovery of Body in Ohio

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-06-20 21:54:18 GMT
    ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A man has been arrested on several charges, including aggravated murder following the death of a 71-year-old woman. According to a release from the Athens County Sheriff's Office, William Blair, 54, of Athens, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs, burglary, and aggravated murder. The Sheriff's Office says that on last Friday, 71-year-old Mary Robinson, of Chauncey, OH, was found deceased at a residence on Mill Street in ...
    ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A man has been arrested on several charges, including aggravated murder following the death of a 71-year-old woman. According to a release from the Athens County Sheriff's Office, William Blair, 54, of Athens, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs, burglary, and aggravated murder. The Sheriff's Office says that on last Friday, 71-year-old Mary Robinson, of Chauncey, OH, was found deceased at a residence on Mill Street in ...

  • Arrests Made in Huntington Drug Sweep

    Arrests Made in Huntington Drug Sweep

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-06-20 20:43:07 GMT
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police say that arrests have been made in a drug sweep on the west side of Huntington.  Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says that a drug search warrant was executed in the area of 9th Street West and Monroe Avenue in Huntington. Two felony drug arrests resulted, as well as two misdemeanor warrants, according to the Police Chief. At this time, the names of those arrested were not available. We will provide more information on this story as soon a...
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police say that arrests have been made in a drug sweep on the west side of Huntington.  Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says that a drug search warrant was executed in the area of 9th Street West and Monroe Avenue in Huntington. Two felony drug arrests resulted, as well as two misdemeanor warrants, according to the Police Chief. At this time, the names of those arrested were not available. We will provide more information on this story as soon a...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deputies: No Body Found in Kanawha County

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-06-21 00:53:33 GMT

    UPDATE: Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say that no body has been found in the Pinch area. Deputies say that the remains are those of an animal corpse.

    UPDATE: Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say that no body has been found in the Pinch area. Deputies say that the remains are those of an animal corpse.

  • Fire Crews Battle Fire in Eastern Kanawha County

    Fire Crews Battle Fire in Eastern Kanawha County

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-06-21 02:52:53 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a structure fire in eastern Kanawha County. The fire came in around 10:40 p.m. on Arizona Lane off of Cabin Creek Road in the Eskdale area. Dispatchers say that no injuries are reported in the blaze, but the fire has spread dangerously close to another home. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a structure fire in eastern Kanawha County. The fire came in around 10:40 p.m. on Arizona Lane off of Cabin Creek Road in the Eskdale area. Dispatchers say that no injuries are reported in the blaze, but the fire has spread dangerously close to another home. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Nicholas County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Sex Crime Involving Minor

    Nicholas County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Sex Crime Involving Minor

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-06-20 18:38:01 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man plead guilty today to a federal sex crime involving a minor.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man plead guilty today to a federal sex crime involving a minor.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.