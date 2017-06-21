West Nile Virus Detected in Cabell County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Nile Virus Detected in Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has detected positive samples of West Nile Virus in Cabell County.

The CHHD has been monitoring West Nile Virus in the mosquito populations by trapping the mosquitoes and submitting them to the WV Office of Laboratory Services for viral testing, and the CHHD  is working with residents and businesses in the affected area to eliminate all possible mosquito breeding areas.

The CHHD is urging residents of Cabell County and Huntington to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites that can potentially cause illness.

“West Nile Virus, like other mosquito-borne diseases such as Lacrosse encephalitis, can cause symptoms that include a fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or a body rash,” states Michael Kilkenny, Physician Director for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. While most individuals who have been exposed to WNV may not have any symptoms, Dr. Kilkenny cautions that in some cases, people may develop serious illnesses such as encephalitis or meningitis that can lead to hospitalization, and in rare instances, death. Fortunately, mosquito bites are largely avoidable.

The CHHD recommend the following things to prevent mosquito bites:

  • Wear long sleeves and long pants when outdoors.
  • Always use insect repellents when you go outdoors.
  • Avoid peak mosquito hours during the day, typically around dawn and dusk.
  • Remove all standing water around your home.

“You can significantly reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home by eliminating potential places for standing water where mosquitoes love to breed, such as: bird baths, tires, flower pots, wading pools, and other containers,” states Karen Hall-Dundas, Director of Environmental Health. “Don’t forget to keep gutters clean and flowing and drill holes into the bottom of recycling or garbage containers to prevent water from stagnating. Make sure to repair or install window and door screens to keep mosquitoes from entering your home. Change out water in bird baths and pet watering bowls weekly and place screening on rain barrels.”

The CHHD says that sporadic cases of West Nile Virus occur each year in West Virginia, but the health department has an active mosquito surveillance team to monitor samples

