West Nile Virus Detected in Cabell County

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has detected positive samples of West Nile Virus in Cabell County.
A new advisory from the American Heart Association warns that coconut oil is not as healthy as many people think.
Some people have questioned a southwest Ohio church's decision to hand out the opioid reversal drug naloxone at a family festival.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
UPDATE: Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say that no body has been found in the Pinch area. Deputies say that the remains are those of an animal corpse.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man plead guilty today to a federal sex crime involving a minor.
The sheriff is calling the inmates heroes, after they saved a guard’s life when he passed out during a work-detail trip.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he will let the budget become law without signing it at the State Capitol this morning.
