Putnam County Man Receives 10 Year Sentence for Child Pornography Crime

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A Putnam County man was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for a child pornography crime.

According to a release from US Attorney Carol Casto, Scott Allen Forloine II, 36, of Scott Depot, previously pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

After Forloine is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 25 years and will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Forloine admitted that in April 2015, he possessed over 600 images and videos of minors engaged in sexual acts.

Many of the images and videos depict prepubescent minors. The images and videos were discovered on his personal computer located in his residence. Forloine was using a peer-to-peer file sharing program to download, receive, and distribute child pornography.

The investigation also revealed that Forloine engaged in a pattern of sexually abusing and sexually exploiting a minor for approximately eight years.

The FBI, the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the West Virginia State Police, and the Parkersburg Police Department conducted the investigation.