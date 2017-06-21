Sheriff to reduce sentences of inmates who saved guard’s life

The sheriff says he plans to cut the sentences of the inmates who jumped into action to save a guard’s life.
A couple has gotten back nearly $100,000 they mistakenly donated to Goodwill Industries in Ohio
The sheriff is calling the inmates heroes, after they saved a guard’s life when he passed out during a work-detail trip.
A toddler pulled a loaded gun out of his toy box as police were investigating the home for possible child neglect.
A jury has awarded $870,000 to a man whose urologist removed the wrong testicle.
Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.
A woman says a rabid raccoon attacked her while she was out for a run, so she drowned it in a puddle.
A 70-year-old man who said he robbed a bank so he could get away from his wife blamed his actions on depression.
Police say an argument between two men over dog poop has left one in jail and another with a knife wound to the hand.
Police say a woman was so upset that a fast-food restaurant took too long in delivering her chicken nuggets that she called 911 to complain.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
UPDATE: Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say that no body has been found in the Pinch area. Deputies say that the remains are those of an animal corpse.
A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.
The sheriff is calling the inmates heroes, after they saved a guard’s life when he passed out during a work-detail trip.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man plead guilty today to a federal sex crime involving a minor.
