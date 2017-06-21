Governor Justice Refuses to Sign Budget; It Becomes Law with No Signature

"I think that we have a travesty." said Governor Jim Justice.

And with that, Governor Justice announced he would not sign this years state budget, because it cuts too deeply into many state programs.

"I can't possibly sign this now, because of the pain that it's going to cause," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

The governor again had white boards filled with all the things that will not get done or be fully-funded. But Republicans say the main thing is there will be no government shutdown.

"In terms of fundamental devastation across West Virginia, I don't think that's really a good characterization of this budget. It's a responsible budget that does live within our means," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

While the Governor had Senate support, be blamed the House for torpedoing his budget, especially one group.

"You got problems on both sides. I'm really, really disappointed with the Democrats because they were family," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

"I'm OK with that. I have thick skin. I can get back with the Governor; I can get back with the Republicans. It's not a party thing for us. We just need to get West Virginia moving forward," said Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha.

The Governor did praise lawmakers from both parties for passing his roads bill, that he says will create more than 40-thousand jobs building and fixing roads.

'It's worth noting that in in each one past two years the initial revenue was well below projections and in both years then-Governor Tomblin had to make additional cuts. We'll be watching to see if that happens again," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.