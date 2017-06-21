Multiple Agencies Responding To House Fire In Lincoln County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Multiple Agencies Responding To House Fire In Lincoln County

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
A report of a structure fire came in shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Lincoln County 911 tells us that Alum Creek, Lakewood, and West side Fire Departments are responding.

Lincoln county EMS is also responding to the incident.

There has been no word on injuries or what may have caused the blaze.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

