Lyme Disease Prevention: Tips You Can Do Around Your Home

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Ebensburg, PA (WTAJ) - Pennsylvania is the nation's leader in Lyme Disease cases and some experts predict the worse year could lie ahead.

There is still a lot that is unknown about the disease and there is debate on how to best treat it.

The Ebensburg Public Library hosted a very attentive crowd Tuesday evening. They all came to learn more about Lyme Disease and how to guard against it.

Amber Altiero is a registered nurse and the leader of the Altoona Area Lyme Support Group. She and other experts believe the warm weather we enjoyed in February could cause a surge in Lyme Disease cases. But Altiero provided the crowd with some simple landscaping tips that could be a deterrent for ticks.

  • Cedar wood chips repel many insects. Altiero suggests creating a barrier around your yard with wood chips or stones at least three feet wide.
  • Ticks like shaded, moist areas. So make sure you keep your children's play equipment in sunny areas.
  • When working in the yard you should spray your clothing with permethrin and take a shower after you are done.
  • Consider keeping outdoor clothes in the garage or a shed. You can also wash and dry your clothes immediately.  Washing alone will not kill the ticks, but a 30-minute hot dryer cycle will.
  • You can also buy tick tubes. These small paper tubes contain permethrin-treated cotton balls. You can also make them yourself using an old toilet paper roll and dryer lint soaked with permethrin.

Source: www.lymepa.org

"The mice take permethrin treated cotton tubes and make their nest with it and permethrin gets on mice fir and can kill ticks," said Altiero.

White-footed mice are a major carrier of ticks.  It is also important to know that deer tick nymphs are active right now. They can be the size of poppy seeds and are hard to spot.  

Some other helpful tips:

  • Don't let your dogs sleep in your bed or on your couch
  • Wear light colored clothing outdoors.
  • Avoid sitting on the ground, stone walls, fallen logs, or wood piles.
  • When in the woods wear long sleeved shirt and pants. Consider tucking your pants into socks.

Source: www.lymepa.org

Altiero also pointed out that many people who receive a tick bite will not see the bulls eye rash.

The majority of Lyme Disease cases are reported May through August.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia's 154th birthday.
    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st.

    •   
