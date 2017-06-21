UPDATE: Two Arrested in Kentucky Murder Case

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials arrested two people in connection to a murder in the Turkey Creek Community of Pike County.

Okey Hinkle faces charges for tampering with evidence. They said a woman faces a murder charge.

Kentucky State Police told WYMT they and several law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

The coroner arrived at the scene after 8 p.m.

Police said they expected the investigation to last much of the night.