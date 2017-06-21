Deputies Investigate Shooting in Elkview Area

BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m.

Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm.

Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene.

