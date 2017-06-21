Huntington Firefighter's Reject City Contract Offer

A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.
UPDATE: Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say that no body has been found in the Pinch area. Deputies say that the remains are those of an animal corpse.
A rally is being planned for this weekend in Charleston to "take a stand, and normalize breasts" in West Virginia.
The sheriff says he plans to cut the sentences of the inmates who jumped into action to save a guard’s life.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man plead guilty today to a federal sex crime involving a minor.
The sheriff is calling the inmates heroes, after they saved a guard’s life when he passed out during a work-detail trip.
