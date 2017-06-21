Huntington Firefighter's Reject City Contract Offer

According to a release by Bryan Chambers, The Communication Director of the City of Huntington, the IAFF Local 289 voted down the city of Huntington proposed contract offer.

Chambers had these specifics and comments of the contract:

“We made a fair offer in consideration of what the city can afford. This is the second contract offer that has been rejected this year by the firefighters’ union. I take the union at its word that it does not want a contract the city can afford. It’s time to move on and focus on protecting our citizens and their property.”

Summary of Key Provisions1 in Proposed Contract Rejected by Huntington Firefighters

A. Wages:

· Two 2% wage increases effective July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018.

· The average firefighter now earns over $42,000 (excluding unscheduled overtime), and annual increases would have ranged from $1,357 to $2,056 per year over the term of the contract.

· An annual longevity bonus of $96 per year of service (10 years of service = $960).

· Uniform allowance of $900 per year, but the City provides the first set and replaces damaged items.

B. Benefits:

· Defined benefit pension as required by state law. Ability to retire at age 50. The average monthly pension paid to retired firefighters is $2,971.54

· Hospitalization and prescription drug coverage (similar to private employers).

o No health plan premium increase until July 1, 2018, at which time the monthly health premium would increase to $90 for single coverage and $217 for family coverage for the remainder of the contract. Active employees currently pay $73.60 a month for a single plan and $153.14 a month for a family plan. Those rates have been in effect since July 2008.

o Deductibles increased from $1,500 to $2,000 for individuals and from $3,000 to $4,000 for families.2

o Guarantee of a “Benny Card” which provides $2,000 per family and $1,000 per individual per year to cover out-of-pocket medical expenses.

· Paid vacation benefits from the equivalent of two weeks for a first-year firefighter to six weeks for a firefighter with more than 26 years of service.

· 12 paid holidays per year and two occasional paid holidays (Election days).

· Sick Leave:

o Accumulate two 24-hour sick days per month of service, with no cap on accumulation.

o Right to borrow up to 36 additional 24-hour paid sick days.

o Up to 140 days of sick leave paid out at retirement, with the remainder converted to help pay for retiree healthcare premiums.

· Emergency and Funeral Leave:

o Six 12-hour paid sick leave days yearly for a sick or injured family member.

o Five paid days funeral leave for the death of an immediate family member, one day otherwise.

· Unpaid Leave:

o Maternity and paternity leave: Up to six months of parenting leave without pay, and may be extended up to six more months at the discretion of the mayor. May use accrued sick leave for maternity leave.

o Other unpaid leaves of up to two years available for education, etc.