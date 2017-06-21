Deputies Seek Help Finding Man Who Held Woman Captive for a Week

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Boone County Deputies are seeking the public's help in finding a man in connection to a domestic incident and possible kidnapping charges.

According to deputies, a domestic situation occurred on Old County Road in the Bloomingrose area of Boone County, where the victim had been held against her will for around one week.

She was physically assaulted and held at gunpoint at different times throughout the week.

She was able to get away this afternoon at approximately 3pm and make it to a neighbor's home where she called 911.

He was reported to be in the home and armed with a handgun.

Deputies attempted verbal contact and eventually made entry into the home.

He was not there, however there was another male inside that was arrested on unrelated charges. Arrested was Daniel petroff, 43 years old of Seth. He was arrested for brandishing, assault on an officer x2 and resisting arrest. He was armed and threatened officers with a hammer.



Officers are looking for Danny Griffy, 53, of Bloomingrose in connection to the domestic incident and possible kidnapping charges.

If you have any information regarding Griffy's location, you are asked to call the Boone County Sheriff's Department.