Richwood Schools Remain in Limbo One-Year Later

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
RICHWOOD- As clean-up and rebuilding continues across Nicholas county, hit hard one year ago, there still remains one big question in the recovery efforts- what will happen to the county's school. The battle of where to rebuild flooded schools has created a sharp divide between the Richwood and Summersville ends of the county. 

Even months after the June 23rd floods, homes in Richwood were still caked in mud just starting to be gutted out. It took longer for aid and volunteers to get to the small town. 

But a strong sense of community pride around the Lumberjacks and the school band helped jump start recovery, even if it meant rehearing in a old mechanic garage and jamming into temporary classrooms. 

"Richwood is a small town in which parents are fighting to make a living and barely making ends meet. Each month they're fighting to make the bill and supply adequate food and clothing for their students," Chris Tinney, a Richwood parent and teacher said at the West Virginia Board of Education hearing for Nicholas County. 

Despite the hardship put on top of an already struggling town, recovery was moving along. For everyone except the schools that is. FEMA informed the county that Richwood High and Middle School, along with Summersville Middle School would have to be torn down. 

Students took the news hard. A high schooler created a rendition of Miranda Lambert's "The House that Built Me" retitled "The School that Built Me".

Then Nicholas County's Superintendent presented a report to the Board of Education, highlighting dismal enrollment numbers and a tightening budget. In the end, Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick recommended the Board close the three flooded schools and Nicholas County's High School and Tech School. Instead Dr. Tetrick suggested opening a new campus with one consolidated high school and one consolidated middle school. 

"Vote for kids in Richwood who need that personalized experience, who need the low socio-economic opportunity, who need a friend, who need a parent out of a teacher, who need a grandpa out of a band director- choose those students when you put your pen to paper today because the best education for our students is priceless," 2017 Richwood High School graduate Kendra Amick said at a West Virginia Board of Education meeting.

After five consolidation hearings at the schools on the list for closure, the Nicholas County Board of Education voted to reconfigure the district.

But now the schools are left in limbo. On June 13th the State Board of Education denied the county's request for consolidation. 

"The board believes sufficient alternatives and possibilities have not been explored to be assured this plan is in the best interest of students in Nicholas County," West Virginia Board of Education Vice President David Perry explained. 

Instead, Superintendent Steve Paine recommended an alternative plan- consolidating Richwood's High and Middle School in Richwood, and consolidating Summersville Middle and Nicholas County High School on the Glade Creek Business Park. Each consolidated campus would have their own vocational program and the Nicholas County Career and Technical School would be closed.

"At the end of the day what appealed to me is that there's something for everybody. It may not be what everybody wants," said Superintendent Steve Paine of the West Virginia Board of Education.

Now the Nicholas Board of Education is suing the state for refusing to approve the consolidation plan.. So students will have to wait for that legal matter to be resolved before the first shovel of dirt can be moved on any new school. 

West Virginia has now been granted a 6-month extension to allow more time to coordinate with FEMA. Nicholas County would have lost all FEMA money on June 25th if the state had not been granted an extension. Now the Nicholas County Board of Education has 6 months to come up with a plan, get it approved by the State Board of Education, and update paperwork with the School Building Authority.
 

