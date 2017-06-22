New Budget Impacts on Tax Payers - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

New Budget Impacts on Tax Payers

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
CHARLESTON- The new West Virginia budget is more than just numbers on paper, it will affect thousands of taxpayers across the state.

Republicans say the cuts were tough to make, but it was the only way to keep from raising taxes on West Virginia families. And despite Governor Justice's disappointment on the overall budget, he did compliment the legislature for passing his roads plan. It will increase DMV fees and wholesale gas taxes, but is expected to create more than 40,000 jobs. 

Critics say the budget still leaves much to be desired. Governor Justice says the new budget will hurt West Virginia's poor, senior citizens and veterans by gutting tax breaks and rebates to those groups. 

"There's just not anymore fat to cut. You're cutting places that are having devastating effects on citizens now in West Virginia, and that's not the solution," West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee told 13 News.

Lee said education is also taking a hit. Teacher raises were left on the chopping room floor. Right now there are 718 empty teacher positions, and Lee expects more next year without a competitive salary. 

"We have a real crisis in West Virginia. We've been telling them that- it's here, the crisis is now. We have to make education a priority. We have to make putting great teachers in front of our students the number 1 priority," Lee added.

The Division of Corrections and State Police will also see a hit- with no funding for a new cadet class, no money to fix failing buildings, and a 10th straight year with no pay raise.

"We are dead last [in corrections pay]. When I mean corrections, I mean all three, we are dead last. It used to be people said 'thank god for Mississippi'.. well we're at the dead bottom," CWA International Staff Rep Elaine Harris explained to 13 News. 

Harris says it's hard to recruit with low pay. Additionally, with the workers the department does have, they are regularly asked to work overtime in dangerous conditions. 

"They could get hurt., they could get killed. The juveniles are not good boys and girls- some of them are gang members, murders, rapists.. And some of them plot to kill these people," Harris said.

In spite of the budget difficulties, Republicans assert this was the only option to keep from raising taxes. 

