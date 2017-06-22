Boy killed by log in surf as tropical storm churns in Gulf

Judge says he doesn't see how a dollar-amount could ever be put on that.
If you find it online, it’s a lie.
In Alabama, streets were flooded and beaches were closed.
A felony conviction prohibits legally owning a gun.
Children and adults are welcome.
A rally is being planned for this weekend in Charleston to "take a stand, and normalize breasts" in West Virginia.
A consumer watchdog group says those wildly popular fidget spinners aren’t as harmless as they might appear.
Many people in that demographic are in their 20s and 30s and dealing with opioid addiction.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m. Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.
A rally is being planned for this weekend in Charleston to "take a stand, and normalize breasts" in West Virginia.
The sheriff says he plans to cut the sentences of the inmates who jumped into action to save a guard’s life.
A traffic stop this afternoon in Ohio County may cause multiple people to be deported.
UPDATE: Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say that no body has been found in the Pinch area. Deputies say that the remains are those of an animal corpse.
"I think that we have a travesty." said Governor Justice. And with that, Governor Justice announced he would not sign this years state budget, because it cuts too deeply into many state programs. Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia "I can't possibly sign this now, because of the pain that it's going to cause." The governor again had white boards filled with all the things that will not get done or be fully-funded. But Republicams say the main thing is there will...
