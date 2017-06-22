AMBER Alert issued for missing VA girl

According to www.vaamberalert.com, the Smyth County Sheriffs Office is searching for 4-year-old Kimberly Jane Long who was last seen June 22, 2017 at 9:29 PM, on view Drive in Smyth County, VA. She may be traveling in a 1998 maroon Toyota Tacoma with VA license plate VW a 4004.

Long is 3 feet tall, weighs 38 pounds and has hazel eyes with long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and denim shorts.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and likely abducted by Joel Dee Long, 26, who was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with denim jeans. Joel is 6'1", weighs 180 pounds and has hazel eyes and short brown hair.

They may be traveling north on interstate 81 towards Roanoke, VA.

Please call 911 or dial #77 on a cell phone or call the Smyth County Sheriffs Office at 276-783-7204 or VSP at 1-800-822-4453.

More information can be found at www.vaamberalert.com.