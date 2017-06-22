Girl, 4, reported missing in southwest Virginia found in Rockingham County, VA

(WJHL) – An amber alert is over after Virginia State Police say they have found Kimberly Jane Long. VSP says Long was found safe Rockingham County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police issued that alert early this morning for the four-year-old girl. She was abducted around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Scott County, VA. The Amber Alert was issued around 2:30 a.m. by Virginia State Police.

Then around 6;00 a.m. she was found safe in Rockingham County, VA – that’s about three and a half hours away from Smyth County.

Her suspected abductor, Joel Long, is in custody.