Is the $75 Aldi coupon on Facebook real?

An Aldi coupon is making its rounds on social media, promising $75 off any purchase of $80 or more if used by June 30.

But as the saying goes, "if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

According to the WKYC Verify Team, representatives at Aldi’s U.S. headquarters tell them it’s a scam!

"These offers weren't authorized or distributed by Aldi, and will not be honored at Aldi locations,” one representative told us.

So, this coupon is not good for $75 or anything off.

The representative added they do not know who is behind the scam, but Aldi never gives out online coupons. Aldi only gives out paper coupons that come in mailers or at events. If you find it online, it’s a lie.

If you still are questioning a hard copy coupon you receive, Aldi says call their customer service line and just ask.