Man arrested after fighting with 5-year-old at daycare

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.

According to Shelton Police, the Apple Tree Daycare was hosting a Father’s Day party where all the children’s fathers were invited to attend. During the party, the children made Father’s Day cards and gave them to their fathers.

During the event, one of the children playfully took 33-year-old Lance Churchill’s card that he had received from his son and ran around the room with it, according to police.

Police say Churchill reacted by chasing the child and picking him up over his head. Officials say once the 6’4″, 270-pound man put the child down, he pinned the child to the ground and began to scream at him in front of the other children.

The incident was ended when daycare staff ripped the child away from Churchill and called the police.

Once police arrived, Churchill wanted the 5-year-old boy arrested.

Churchill was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct. Churchill was given a Derby Superior Court date of June 30 and was released on $1,500 bond.