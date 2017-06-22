House fire reported in Kanawha County ruled suspicious

BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a suspicious house fire in Big Chimney.

The fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Offutt Drive in Big Chimney.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, including a pregnant woman.

The homeowners say that they heard a 'whooshing' from the back side of the home, and when they checked, it was full of flames.

The back side of the house received substantial damage.

Fire crews say that the fire is suspicious.

Clendenin, Frame, and Pinch Fire responded to the blaze.

