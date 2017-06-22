Chillicothe Police looking for runaway juvenile

Chillicothe Police are looking to locate a runaway girl who was last seen last week.
Chillicothe Police are looking to locate a runaway girl who was last seen last week.
The West Virginia State Police say that she has been located, and they thank the public for their assistance.
The West Virginia State Police say that she has been located, and they thank the public for their assistance.
Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.
Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
According to Clarksburg Police, the missing teen has been found safe.
According to Clarksburg Police, the missing teen has been found safe.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m. Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m. Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
An amber alert is over after Virginia State Police say they have found Kimberly Jane Long. VSP says Long was found safe Rockingham County, Virginia.
An amber alert is over after Virginia State Police say they have found Kimberly Jane Long. VSP says Long was found safe Rockingham County, Virginia.
A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.
A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.
The combination of systems could produce flooding during the day and night on Friday.
The combination of systems could produce flooding during the day and night on Friday.
A rally is being planned for this weekend in Charleston to "take a stand, and normalize breasts" in West Virginia.
A rally is being planned for this weekend in Charleston to "take a stand, and normalize breasts" in West Virginia.
A felony conviction prohibits legally owning a gun.
A felony conviction prohibits legally owning a gun.