Elk River Boots and Saddle Club still working to rebuild a year after a historic flood

A horseback riding club with a rich history in the Blue Creek area of Kanawha County, WV is still trying to recover a year after floodwaters caused thousands of dollar in damage to their facility.

It will take more gallons of paint and many more hours of work to get the Elk River Boots and Saddle club show grounds back to what it was before the flood.

"After the flood there was a lot of mud and a lot of debris from the creek," explained Alice Hardman Blankenship, president of the group. She said her family has been involved with the riding club for three generations. The group was founded in 1967 and over the decades many kids have learned to ride there.

But a year ago the water came up so high it covered the concession stand and the barn.

The group lost their appliances, the panels for their stalls and their speaker system among many other things.

In the months since the flood other horse clubs have offered help. Volunteers have also pitched in to help fix the road, lime the property, do electrical and plumbing work and help with drainage along the road and in the ring.

"It has taken a village to put a little place back together," Blankenship said.

The group still needs help both with volunteers and donations. Blankenship said even though there have been moments where the small group felt discouraged and overwhelmed giving up was never an option.

"This is tradition," she explained. "I mean this is family. These grounds have been where we all played where we've all started out with horses where we've all got in our first fist fights and had our biggest laughs. You just can't throw that away you just can't."

The group has a horse show planned for June 24 at 1pm. It will be the first show held on the Blue Creek show ground since the flood.