Car Accident In Downtown Charleston

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Metro Dispatch got a call of a two vehicle accident in downtown Charleston.

The accident occurred on the corner of Washington and Clendenin St.

Dispatch did advise there was airbag deployment.

Charleston Fire and Police Departments responded as well as EMS.

There has been no word on any injuries at this juncture.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. 

