Marmet's Mayor Finalized in Town Meeting

MARMET, WV (WOWK) - After a town meeting, the Mayor of Marmet has been certified.

On Thursday, members of the Marmet Town Council met to officially recognize Jay Snodgrass as the Mayor of Marmet.

According to original polling results, his main opponent, David Fontalbert defeated Snodgrass by a vote of 247 to 243.

However, voting errors were discovered, and a recount was made.

It was discovered that votes were not properly represented, which altered the voting result significantly.

After a recount was completed, the final vote tally displayed Jay Snodgrass defeating David Fontalbert by a vote of 195 to 189.

The meeting to finalize Snodgrass as Mayor was made because without voting certification, the town would be without governance as of July 1st.

Some members of the meeting were asking not to certify the votes, voicing frustration at the current process at voter registrations, but in the end, the votes were certified in the meeting.