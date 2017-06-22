Accident Has Big Tyler Rd. In The 4800 Block Shut Down And One Fatality

An accident has occurred in the 4800 Block of Big Tyler Rd. Dispatch reports it is a single vehicle accident on it;s side. Emergency medical services and Kanawha county Sheriff's are responding at this time. Big Tyler Road is shut down at this time. No word on the extent of injuries. We have a crew in route to the scene. We will update as information becomes available.
BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Big Chimney. The fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Offutt Drive in Big Chimney. Dispatchers say that the fire is a working trailer fire. There is no word on whether there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m. Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police confirmed they were investigating a murder in the Turkey Creek Community of Pike County. The coroner arrived at the scene after 8 p.m. Kentucky State Police told WYMT they and several law enforcement agencies were on the scene. Police said they expected the investigation to last much of the night. We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will update this story as we get more information.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The City of Myrtle Beach initiated its first plan of action Thursday morning following five shootings in three days.
A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
The combination of systems could produce flooding during the day and night on Friday.
A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.
An amber alert is over after Virginia State Police say they have found Kimberly Jane Long. VSP says Long was found safe Rockingham County, Virginia.
