Victim Identified in Fatal Cross Lanes Crash

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - One person was killed last night in a vehicle crash in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a crash was reported to Metro 911 on June 22nd, 2017.  A 2017 Toyota Camry was traveling south along the 4800 block of Big Tyler Road when it left the left side of the road during a right turn.  The Camry rolled before coming to a stop over an embankment.

The driver, Sharry Lynn Cobb, 53, of Charleston, WV, was trapped in the vehicle and unresponsive.  After firefighters from the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department got Cobb out of the car, medics from the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority attempted to treat her before she was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of West Virginia is expected to perform an autopsy to assist with the investigation into the cause of the crash.

