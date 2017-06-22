Governor signs Flood Protection Planning Bill

Just a day before the anniversary of the June 2016 flood a bill aimed at better preparing the state for future floods was signed by Governor Jim Justice.
The West Virginia State Board of Education has voted to deny consolidation in the Nicholas County case.
Almost a year after the floodwaters ravaged the small town of Clendenin, there's still much to be done to get the community completely back on its feet. But just this week, dozens of young volunteers from Mississippi and New York kicked off their summer vacations by lending a lot of helping hands. In the days of video games and smart phones, it is refreshing to see young people donating their time and volunteering to help a community in need.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has given West Virginia an extra $107-million for help in rebuilding flooded communities. The grant is being facilitated through the West Virginia Rise on the Road program. Anyone who can prove they owned a single family home or mobile home on June 23rd, 2016 can apply. A homeowner must also be able to prove the damage to their home occurred the flooding.
The remodel is expected to create an additional 15 jobs, increasing the total employment for the store to 110 associates.
An emotional night in what could be the last graduation at Richwood High School. Parents, teachers and neighbors packed a gymnasium, renovated by Jim Justice after the June flooding. The 2017 Lumberjacks overcame more than just final exams to get to graduation day. But amidst the excitement was the palpable tension between the city of Richwood and the Nicholas County Board of Education over replacing flooded schools.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
The City of Myrtle Beach initiated its first plan of action Thursday morning following five shootings in three days.
An accident has occurred in the 4800 Block of Big Tyler Rd. Dispatch reports it is a single vehicle accident on it;s side. Emergency medical services and Kanawha county Sheriff's are responding at this time. Big Tyler Road is shut down at this time. No word on the extent of injuries. We have a crew in route to the scene. We will update as information becomes available.
An infant was severely malnourished and weighed 5.5 pounds when she died of starvation, according to an autopsy report.
A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
The combination of systems could produce flooding during the day and night on Friday.
