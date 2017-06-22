Governor signs Flood Protection Planning Bill

Just a day before the anniversary of the June 2016 flood a bill aimed at better preparing the state for future floods was signed by Governor Jim Justice.

The ceremonial signing all took place in an area right next to the Elk River in the exact spot that about a year before was under several feet of water. But the signing was all about moving forward. The bill creates two groups that’ll work on better readiness and response to disasters like flooding.

About a year ago to the day, water poured over the banks of the Elk River in Clendenin. Clendenin Advent Christian Church’s sign was almost totally under water and Pastor Michael Todorovich’s sanctuary was completely flooded.

"I wanted to go cry, that’s what I wanted to do last year," said Todorovich.

But a year later the church is just a couple months away from reopening. The governor surrounded by other lawmakers, community members, volunteers and first responders signed the flood protection planning bill.

"It’s a first step and I’m a firm believer that there’s always extra that you can do and we need to try to just do any and everything we possibly can," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

The bill creates a Joint Legislative Committee on flooding and a State Resiliency Office made up of many state officials who play big roles during disasters. Both will work towards minimizing effects of floods in the future.

"I was here a year ago and when I looked at what was happening and what people were experiencing, it just broke my heart," said Sen. Ed Gaunch, (R) Kanawha, while in Clendenin for the signing. He will be serving on the Joint Legislative Committee. "So we need to see to that, communities like this as much as we can, we can mitigate these activities in the future."

While the legislation is all about looking ahead, the day thousands of lives were changed will never be forgotten.

"Buildings can be made, families can't be replaced," said Todorovich.

"The memories are tragic, that's all there is to it, but we've got to go on, and so to see us going on is restoring in a lot of ways but we don't want to ever forget," said Gov. Justice.

The Joint Legislative Committee is made up of five members from the House and five members of the Senate. Many were at the signing. The State Resiliency Office will report to the legislature throughout the year. House Bill 2935 goes into effect on July 7, 2017.