I77 reopens after tractor trailer crash on I-77 SB in Jackson County, WV

UPDATE: Dispatchers tell 13 News, the interstate is back open after a tractor trailer crash in Jackson County, WV, between the Kenna and Goldtown exits.

ORIGINAL: According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a tractor trailer crash has shutdown both south bound lanes of Interstate 77.

The crash happened between the Kenna and Goldtown exits around 12:30 this morning.

Dispatchers say a wrecker just arrived on scene and the road should reopen shortly.

No injuries are being reported.

