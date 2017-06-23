Crews battling house fire in Charleston

An accident has occurred in the 4800 Block of Big Tyler Rd. Dispatch reports it is a single vehicle accident on it;s side. Emergency medical services and Kanawha county Sheriff's are responding at this time. Big Tyler Road is shut down at this time. No word on the extent of injuries. We have a crew in route to the scene. We will update as information becomes available.

An accident has occurred in the 4800 Block of Big Tyler Rd. Dispatch reports it is a single vehicle accident on it;s side. Emergency medical services and Kanawha county Sheriff's are responding at this time. Big Tyler Road is shut down at this time. No word on the extent of injuries. We have a crew in route to the scene. We will update as information becomes available.

Metro Dispatch got a call of a two vehicle accident in downtown Charleston. The accident occurred on the corner of Washington and Clendenin St. Dispatch did advise there was airbag deployment. Charleston Fire and Police Departments responded as well as EMS. There has been no word on any injuries at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Metro Dispatch got a call of a two vehicle accident in downtown Charleston. The accident occurred on the corner of Washington and Clendenin St. Dispatch did advise there was airbag deployment. Charleston Fire and Police Departments responded as well as EMS. There has been no word on any injuries at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Metro Dispatch got a call of a two vehicle accident in downtown Charleston. The accident occurred on the corner of Washington and Clendenin St. Dispatch did advise there was airbag deployment. Charleston Fire and Police Departments responded as well as EMS. There has been no word on any injuries at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Metro Dispatch got a call of a two vehicle accident in downtown Charleston. The accident occurred on the corner of Washington and Clendenin St. Dispatch did advise there was airbag deployment. Charleston Fire and Police Departments responded as well as EMS. There has been no word on any injuries at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Big Chimney. The fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Offutt Drive in Big Chimney. Dispatchers say that the fire is a working trailer fire. There is no word on whether there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Big Chimney. The fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Offutt Drive in Big Chimney. Dispatchers say that the fire is a working trailer fire. There is no word on whether there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m. Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m. Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

McDONALD, Pa. (KDKA) – The chief of the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department was killed in an explosion in West Virginia. Scott Albertini was a 35-year member of the fire department and worked his way up to become the chief. “He was an EMT, He also was very active all of his career,” said Joe Rehak, president of the McDonald Volunteer Fire Dept. “He came up through the ranks as a second lieutenant, first lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and now he was the c...