Flood warnings loom prior to deadly storm anniversary

Heavy rain is expected across West Virginia starting late Thursday and continuing into early Saturday from Tropical Storm Cindy until another front pushes through Friday night into Saturday.

Our StormTracker 13 weather team says the combination of systems could produce flooding during the day and night Friday.

They say stronger thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening also could bring damaging wind gusts.

The Kanawha County Commission says emergency officials are monitoring the forecast for rain showers expected late Thursday night in the greater Charleston area with heavy rain at times continuing into Friday and Saturday morning.

The storm comes on the anniversary of last year's torrential rains and flooding and killed 23 people in West Virginia.

