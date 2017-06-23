Flood warnings loom prior to deadly storm anniversary

Officials estimated attendance at more than 50,000 spectators last year.
The storm comes on the anniversary of last year's torrential rains and flooding and killed 23 people in West Virginia.
The City of Myrtle Beach initiated its first plan of action Thursday morning following five shootings in three days.
A recent insurance study links increased car crash claims to legalized recreational marijuana.
The combination of systems could produce flooding during the day and night on Friday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol reported nearly 14,000 crashes in 2016 involved distracted driving.
Judge says he doesn't see how a dollar-amount could ever be put on that.
If you find it online, it’s a lie.
In Alabama, streets were flooded and beaches were closed.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
The City of Myrtle Beach initiated its first plan of action Thursday morning following five shootings in three days.
An accident has occurred in the 4800 Block of Big Tyler Rd. Dispatch reports it is a single vehicle accident on it;s side. Emergency medical services and Kanawha county Sheriff's are responding at this time. Big Tyler Road is shut down at this time. No word on the extent of injuries.
An infant was severely malnourished and weighed 5.5 pounds when she died of starvation, according to an autopsy report.
A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
The combination of systems could produce flooding during the day and night on Friday.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m. Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene.
