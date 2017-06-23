Air Force Thunderbirds, jet trainer set for Ohio air show - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Air Force Thunderbirds, jet trainer set for Ohio air show

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Lockheed Martin's newest jet trainer will be featured at annual air show this weekend in southwestern Ohio.
    
Organizers of the Vectren Dayton Air Show say Lockheed Martin's new T-50A aircraft will be featured at the event Saturday and Sunday at Dayton International Airport.
    
The 43rd annual show also will include a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet, an F-35 Lightning II and the Misty Blues All Woman Skydiving Team. It also will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Tokyo Raid in World War II.
    
Officials estimated attendance at more than 50,000 spectators last year.
    
Two performers died in a crash at the 2013 show. Federal investigators said pilot error was the probable cause of the crash that killed the pilot and a wing walker.

