Texas Amber Alert suspect could be headed for Ohio - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Texas Amber Alert suspect could be headed for Ohio

Posted: Updated:

BREWSTER COUNTY, TX (KMID) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Texas girl who could be heading to Columbus.

Stormie Clemmer was last seen in Alpine, Texas wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and a heart necklace with a dragon claw. She is described as a 15-year-old female with short brown hair, green eyes, and approximately 5′ 7″ tall.

The department of public safety says Stormie is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Stormie is possibly in the company of Andrew Brian Akers. Brian is described as a 20-year-old male in a black, Ford Ranger.

Akers is from Chillicothe, Ohio and was only in Texas for four days before leaving with Stormie, according to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 432-837-3488.

  • Missing PersonsMore>>

  • Texas Amber Alert suspect could be headed for Ohio

    Texas Amber Alert suspect could be headed for Ohio

    Friday, June 23 2017 8:50 AM EDT2017-06-23 12:50:26 GMT

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Texas girl who could be heading to Ohio.

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Texas girl who could be heading to Ohio.

  • Chillicothe Police looking for runaway juvenile

    Chillicothe Police looking for runaway juvenile

    Thursday, June 22 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-06-22 20:05:52 GMT

    Chillicothe Police are looking to locate a runaway girl who was last seen last week.

    Chillicothe Police are looking to locate a runaway girl who was last seen last week.

  • WV State Police Find Missing Clay County Girl

    WV State Police Find Missing Clay County Girl

    Monday, June 19 2017 10:07 AM EDT2017-06-19 14:07:49 GMT

    The West Virginia State Police say that she has been located, and they thank the public for their assistance.

    The West Virginia State Police say that she has been located, and they thank the public for their assistance.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.