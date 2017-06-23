Texas Amber Alert suspect could be headed for Ohio

BREWSTER COUNTY, TX (KMID) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Texas girl who could be heading to Columbus.

Stormie Clemmer was last seen in Alpine, Texas wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and a heart necklace with a dragon claw. She is described as a 15-year-old female with short brown hair, green eyes, and approximately 5′ 7″ tall.

The department of public safety says Stormie is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Stormie is possibly in the company of Andrew Brian Akers. Brian is described as a 20-year-old male in a black, Ford Ranger.

Akers is from Chillicothe, Ohio and was only in Texas for four days before leaving with Stormie, according to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 432-837-3488.