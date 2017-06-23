Texas Amber Alert suspect could be headed for Ohio

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Texas girl who could be heading to Ohio.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Texas girl who could be heading to Ohio.
Chillicothe Police are looking to locate a runaway girl who was last seen last week.
Chillicothe Police are looking to locate a runaway girl who was last seen last week.
The West Virginia State Police say that she has been located, and they thank the public for their assistance.
The West Virginia State Police say that she has been located, and they thank the public for their assistance.
Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.
Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
The City of Myrtle Beach initiated its first plan of action Thursday morning following five shootings in three days.
The City of Myrtle Beach initiated its first plan of action Thursday morning following five shootings in three days.
An accident has occurred in the 4800 Block of Big Tyler Rd. Dispatch reports it is a single vehicle accident on it;s side. Emergency medical services and Kanawha county Sheriff's are responding at this time. Big Tyler Road is shut down at this time. No word on the extent of injuries. We have a crew in route to the scene. We will update as information becomes available.
An accident has occurred in the 4800 Block of Big Tyler Rd. Dispatch reports it is a single vehicle accident on it;s side. Emergency medical services and Kanawha county Sheriff's are responding at this time. Big Tyler Road is shut down at this time. No word on the extent of injuries. We have a crew in route to the scene. We will update as information becomes available.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
An infant was severely malnourished and weighed 5.5 pounds when she died of starvation, according to an autopsy report.
An infant was severely malnourished and weighed 5.5 pounds when she died of starvation, according to an autopsy report.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
The combination of systems could produce flooding during the day and night on Friday.
The combination of systems could produce flooding during the day and night on Friday.