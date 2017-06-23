Mardi Gras Casino Land Cruise Contest

WOWK Land Cruise Sweepstakes

Official Rules

1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WOWK (“Station”), 350 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301, and Mardi Gras Casino, 1 Greyhound Drive, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Sweepstakes is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within WOWK’s viewing area and who are at least 21 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of WOWK, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, West Virginia Media Holdings, the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in WOWK’s viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Sweepstakes materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a WOWK contest or sweepstakes only once every 60 days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry. This Sweepstakes will accept entries beginning on June 28, 2017 at 8:00am EST and ending on July 14, 2017 at 11:59pm EST. To enter the Sweepstakes, entrants must visit http://www.tristateupdate.com/category/310698/contests and submit an entry form. Entrants must include their name, phone number, mailing address, date of birth and e-mail address in order to enter. 5 Bonus entries may be received by entering the CRUISE CODE word given during each of the three Wednesday Big Brother episodes airing during the contest period. Incomplete entries will not be considered. All entries must be received by July 14, 2017 at 11:59pm.

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or these Official Rules.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by Sponsor(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole

discretion. If the Sponsor(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Sweepstakes (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Sweepstakes, the Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at www.tristateupdate.com. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Sweepstakes or website or violates the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes. The Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. Entries not conforming to these entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Sweepstakes online, participants agree to www.tristateupdate.com’s Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at http://www.tristateupdate.com/story/18990/privacy-policy. Upon entry, all entry information becomes the property of the Sponsor(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsor(s). By entering, entrants grant the Sponsor(s) the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on www.tristateupdate.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or compensation to the entrant.

4. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning the first-round random drawing depend on the number of eligible entries received. The odds of a first-round random drawing winner being randomly selected as a second-round random drawing winner are 16 to 19. The odds of semi-finalist winning the grand prize is 1 to 32..

5. Prize(s). There will be a total of 70 winners including one (1) grand prize winner in this Sweepstakes. There will be three random drawings in this Sweepstakes. First round winners will advance to the semi-finalist round and the semi-finalist winners will be eligible for the grand prize drawing.

On July 17, 2017, at 9:00 am, the Station will randomly select from all eligible entries 70 first round drawing winners. Each first round winner, and one guest of their choice (21 years or older), will receive $20 Casino Credit, redeemable for food and entertainment at the Mardi Gras Casino (“Casino”) on July 20, 2017. Casino Credit is regulated by the West Virginia Lottery. Those 70

first-round winners will be notified they won by phone or e-mail and that they will advance to the semi-finalist drawing to be held at the Casino on July 20, 2017.

The semi-finalist random drawing will take place at the Casino on Thursday, July 20, 2017 beginning at 6:30pm and concluding by 8:00pm. Entrants must be present to win. The Sponsors will randomly draw 32 semi-finalist winners from the pool of the 70 first round winners. Semi-finalist winners must be present to win. Winners, as drawn and on a first come first serve, will have the opportunity to select one prize from the prizes listed below. Those prizes are:

· A set of luggage, each set valued at approximately $100.00 (three (3) total available));

· A Mardi Gras Casino Merchandise Basket, each basket valued at approximately $150.00 (three (3) total available));

· A Louie’s VIP Restaurant party for five, valued at approximately $150.00(one (1) available));

· A Seafood Buffet for four (4) at French Quarter, each four-person dinner package valued at approximately $100.00 (five (5) available));

· A Dinner for two (2) at French Quarter, each two-person dinner package valued at approximately $100.00 (eight (8) available));

· A Hotel stay for one night for 2 people at Mardi Gras Casino & Resort, each stay valued at approximately $129.00 (five (5) available)) (winner/guests must be 21 years or older and blackout dates apply, Sunday-Thursday stays only, must be used by October 20, 2017);

· A Gift Certificate in the amount of $100.00 redeemable at the Mardi Gras Casino & Resort Gift Shop (one (1) available)),

· , and A certificate for 5,000 points redeemable for food at the Mardi Gras Casino & Resort, valued at $50 (six (6) certificates available)).

The grand prize drawing will also take place at the Casino on July 20, 2017 at 8:00pm and entrants must be present to win. The grand prize winner, randomly selected from amongst the 32 semi-finalists, will receive a five (5) day Carnival Cruise, which departs from Charleston, South Carolina and sails to Nassau, Freeport, and Bahamas. The prize includes an ocean view cabin, all taxes, food, round trip ship transfers, entertainment and round-trip airfare to/from Charleston, South Carolina (up to a value of $1,000) for winner and one (1) guest. Travel and airfare must be booked through Travel Doctors by August 20, 2017. Blackout dates apply. Winner and guest must be 21. The approximate retail value of the grand prize(s) is $3,500.

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Sponsor(s). Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, merchantability, or fitness for a specific purpose, and the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for defective prizes. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Other terms and conditions may apply.

6. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The first-round winner(s) must claim the prize(s) in-person at the Mardi Gras Casino, 1 Greyhound Drive, Cross Lanes, WV 25313, Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 6:30 pm. The semi-finalist and grand prize winners must be present to win and must claim their prizes at the Mardi Gras Casino on July 20, 2017, 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Prize(s) will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize(s) must be claimed by July 20, 2017 at 6:30 pm or it/they will be forfeited. Winner(s) will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notifications will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Upon forfeiture of the prize(s), the Station has the right to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another Sweepstakes conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Sponsor(s). The Sponsor(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsor(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

Unless otherwise stated above, Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. Prize(s) may subject to availability. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsor(s). This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. Sponsor(s) will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor(s).

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station and on www.tristateupdate.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner.

7. Limitation on Liability. Sponsor(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsor(s) and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives

harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Sweepstakes or prize-related activity.

8. Reservation of Rights. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this Sweepstakes for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsor(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on www.tristateupdate.com.

9. Contact Information. For questions or more information about this Sweepstakes, please contact WOWK at 350 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301. For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WOWK within sixty (60) days of the end of this Sweepstakes.