Teenager drowns in Kentucky pond during heavy rain

RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) - A teenager has drowned in a private pond in Kentucky during heavy rains.

Local news outlets report divers found 17-year-old Elijah Thornton on Thursday night, over 2 hours after the emergency call. Hardin County Coroner William Lee pronounced him death at the scene.

Thornton was swimming with three others in the murky pond that spanned about three-quarters of an acre (0.3 hectares), during heavy rains. Officials say the deepest point of the pond was about 10 feet (3.05 meters).

Aaron Strain, who lives near the pond and jumped in the water to look for Thornton, says there was a deflated flotation device in the pond with a rope on it.

Three emergency crews responded to the scene.

