Teenager drowns in Kentucky pond during heavy rain - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Teenager drowns in Kentucky pond during heavy rain

Posted: Updated:

RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) - A teenager has drowned in a private pond in Kentucky during heavy rains.

Local news outlets report divers found 17-year-old Elijah Thornton on Thursday night, over 2 hours after the emergency call. Hardin County Coroner William Lee pronounced him death at the scene.

Thornton was swimming with three others in the murky pond that spanned about three-quarters of an acre (0.3 hectares), during heavy rains. Officials say the deepest point of the pond was about 10 feet (3.05 meters).

Aaron Strain, who lives near the pond and jumped in the water to look for Thornton, says there was a deflated flotation device in the pond with a rope on it.

Three emergency crews responded to the scene.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Pedestrian Struck in Charleston; Driver Arrested for DUI

    Pedestrian Struck in Charleston; Driver Arrested for DUI

    Friday, June 23 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-06-23 16:05:17 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV - One woman has been injured following an accident near the 600 block of Lee Street in Charleston this morning. According to dispatchers, the woman complained of injuries to her head, neck, and back areas. Crews at the scene say the victim may have walked themselves to a nearby hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time. Officials tell 13 News that the driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI, involving a controlled substance.  The identities of th...
    CHARLESTON, WV - One woman has been injured following an accident near the 600 block of Lee Street in Charleston this morning. According to dispatchers, the woman complained of injuries to her head, neck, and back areas. Crews at the scene say the victim may have walked themselves to a nearby hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time. Officials tell 13 News that the driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI, involving a controlled substance.  The identities of th...

  • Teenager drowns in Kentucky pond during heavy rain

    Teenager drowns in Kentucky pond during heavy rain

    A teenager has drowned in a private pond in Kentucky during heavy rains.

    A teenager has drowned in a private pond in Kentucky during heavy rains.

  • Victim Identified in Fatal Cross Lanes Crash

    Victim Identified in Fatal Cross Lanes Crash

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:27 AM EDT2017-06-23 13:27:17 GMT

    One person was killed last night in a vehicle crash in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

    One person was killed last night in a vehicle crash in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.