Pedestrian Struck in Charleston; Driver Arrested for DUI

CHARLESTON, WV - One woman has been injured following an accident near the 600 block of Lee Street in Charleston this morning.

According to dispatchers, the woman complained of injuries to her head, neck, and back areas.

Crews at the scene say the victim may have walked themselves to a nearby hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials tell 13 News that the driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI, involving a controlled substance.

The identities of the driver and victim are unknown at this time.

Charleston Police, Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.