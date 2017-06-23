Military Heads Want Transgender Enlistment Hold

The storm comes on the anniversary of last year's torrential rains and flooding and killed 23 people in West Virginia.
Officials estimated attendance at more than 50,000 spectators last year.
The City of Myrtle Beach initiated its first plan of action Thursday morning following five shootings in three days.
A recent insurance study links increased car crash claims to legalized recreational marijuana.
The combination of systems could produce flooding during the day and night on Friday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol reported nearly 14,000 crashes in 2016 involved distracted driving.
Judge says he doesn't see how a dollar-amount could ever be put on that.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he will let the budget become law without signing it at the State Capitol this morning.
In all the 20 day session cost taxpayers approximately 700,000 dollars, but one West Virginia Delegate says he is donating the money he was paid in the special session.
The Supreme Court has struck down a law that bars convicted sex offenders from Facebook, Twitter and other popular sites.
Federal authorities say Frontier Communications overcharged West Virginia for $4.7 million of federal grant money in the $126 million project to extend broadband internet to underserved regions of the state.
Another Ohio city has lifted its moratorium on cultivating medical marijuana as the state accepts applications from potential growers in that newly legalized sector.
Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.
Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders says the man authorities identified as opening fire on the Republican congressional baseball practice had apparently volunteered on his presidential campaign.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
One person was killed last night in a vehicle crash in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
The City of Myrtle Beach initiated its first plan of action Thursday morning following five shootings in three days.
An infant was severely malnourished and weighed 5.5 pounds when she died of starvation, according to an autopsy report.
Boys at a high school have found a novel way around strict uniform rules banning shorts, as they deal with a heatwave. The schoolboys donned skirts instead of the officially mandated gray slacks.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Texas girl who could be heading to Ohio.
