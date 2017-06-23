Clay County residents still finding a new normal one year after flood

Clay County was one of the areas hit hardest by the devastating flooding in June 2016. All it takes is a drive through the county to see that many repairs are far from over.

"Unbelievable, absolutely totally unbelievable, it has turned everything upside down, basically changed everybody's way of life around here, I’d never wish it on nobody I’ll tell you that," said Clay County resident Clinton Nichols.

A year later reminders of the flood that changed thousands of lives including his still remain scattered throughout his yard. There are damaged things he’s yet to get rid of and debris from restoration projects still far from complete.

"Been a slow process," he said.

One night this past April the process became even slower. Inside his house which he describes as live-able but not repaired, the 72-year-old fell and broke his hip. He’s been using a walker ever since.

"You think you’re doing okay and then it just seems like you get two by foured," Nichols said.

Making the situation even worse, emergency crews couldn’t get across his bridge. They had to find a vehicle that could safely get across a creek separating his house from the road which sometimes has high water then take him to the hospital.

"It was a lot of pain just waiting," he said.

Right after the flooding his original bridge was heavily damaged. Just to get to and from his house he had to take the unsafe walk across.

The bridge now has two stronger beams making it much safer to walk across than it was a year ago but there is still a lot of work is left to be done. Nichols is hoping to work with West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (WV VOAD) to get that completed.

"Another cost, another cost, another $100 dollars, another thousand dollars, it’s just been relentless like that," Nichols said describing the recovery process.

He estimates the bridge will cost thousands of dollars. A short drive away closer to downtown Clay lives Jerry Stover. As the President of Clay’s Historical Society his driveway was full of not only his flooded out belongings but 800 audio tapes and 300 videos, most of which are damaged beyond repair.

"I don’t know how to really yet deal with that," said Stover about the lost records.

Since the flooding he’s lost his best friend and 98-year-old mom who he was full time caregiver for.

"Man it’s been really really difficult," he said.

But somehow through the heartache he’s powered through. Nearly everything in is basement was ruined. As waters filled it he tried to save anything he could, barely making it out alive. Now he’s working on a new purpose for it. He wants to open Battleground Fitness Ministries, a gym to keep kids away from drugs.

"If there’s a young person that needs help they know that my front door is always open," he said.

365 days later in different places in their recovery efforts Stover’s and Nichols messages are similar.

"We still have hurting people, we still have people that need help with their homes," said Stover.

"There's so many people way worse off than we were, I'm not really complaining about it, I'm just telling you it's a slow process," said Nichols.

Nichols has submitted all his paperwork to WV VOAD. He should know soon if they’ll be able to help him offset some of the costs and finish his bridge.